Teens Opened Her Mail And Returned It When They Saw Money Inside, But They Demanded A Reward For Their Good Deed

AITA for refusing to give a reward after two kids returned my opened mail with money inside? I’m 27F but I am pretty petite and could easily pass for like a high schooler. So I am home alone at my parent’s place dog sitting and I get back from walking the dog and as soon as I close the door and lock it, I hear the ring cam doorbell go off and knocking and I can see through their Alexa that it’s two kids. Probably middle school aged. They have a bike and scooter.

I did not see them when I came back from the walk, so I don’t know where they were waiting or where they even came from. They are just standing there and so I’m thinking that they are trying to sell something or another so I plan to just ignore them and focus on getting the dog resettled. Except now the dog is barking like crazy because she senses someone by the door and I can hear the kids say “I just saw her go inside”. They then say “we found something of yours and it has money inside”.

So they are knocking like crazy and even start kicking the door. I figure that I’ll just speak to them through the ring bell so I say (without opening the door). “Hi. Just leave it in the mailbox. I cannot open the door right now because my dog is not friendly”. Which is, true, but also like, I have no idea if this is a scheme or if there’s an adult in a car waiting for them, etc. My mind is going into all sorts of scenarios that could end horribly for me.

After them standing there for like five minutes, I can see through the cam that they put it in the mailbox and walk slowly away on their bike/scooter. About two minutes later, one of the kids comes back and puts his hood on. Rings the doorbell and I can see him put his hood on and I say “what’s up?” through the ring cam. And he says “My friend wants a reward”.

And I say “thank you for bringing back the mail but there is no reward, please leave.” And the kid just stands there demanding a reward. So I say “I have your faces, if you try to threaten me, I will call the cops”. The kid then says “call the cops I don’t care! I returned your money. If I ever find something for your house again, I’m not returning it”. He then walks away before giving me the finger.

I’m not looking to get these kids into any sort of trouble or anything because I think they were just being dumb idiots and they couldn’t have been older than like 14/15. Should I have given them a reward? What they returned ended up being an opened envelope (don’t know how they got it, if it was already ripped, or if they opened it) from my aunt that had a $20 bill in it (my aunt is old school like that). I’ve had my fair share of finding misplaced items/wallets and I’ve never once demanded or even expected a reward. My friend wanted me to post their faces on the NextDoor app and blast them but I don’t know. AITA?

