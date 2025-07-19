Tenant Bought An AC When The Central Air System In His Apartment Broke Down, And His Roommate Called Him Selfish

Surviving summer heat can bring out the worst in people.

This man discovered that the central air conditioning unit had suddenly broken down in their apartment.

He reported this to the management company, but the fix will only be done on Monday.

So, he decided to buy a window A/C unit for his room.

But his roommate called him out, saying he didn’t consider him when he made such a decision.

Was the roommate right? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for buying an window AC unit for my bedroom but not one for my roommate when our central air went out I share an apartment with a roommate. On Friday, the central air in our apartment went out. I’ve sent a maintenance request to the management company. But of course, they don’t work on the weekends. So the earliest they will send out someone is Monday.

It is currently getting up to 96 degrees where I am. The apartment has an inside temperature of 76 to 80 degrees. I went out and bought a window unit for my room so I could have some relief in there. While I wait for the central unit to be fixed.

My roommate just came home and went bonkers on me. He said how the window unit should be for the main living areas instead of just my room. He then said I was selfish for not considering him when I went out for a window unit. AITA?

When the heat rises in a shared apartment, so do the tensions.

