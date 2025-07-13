Tenant Tried To Hold The Elevator Door For Their Neighbor In A Wheelchair, But They Inexplicably Took This Kind Gesture As A Sign Of Hostility

It’s natural to try to help others when the opportunity arises, especially in situations involving mobility challenges. However, good intentions don’t always guarantee a positive response.

One person’s effort to help open a door for a stranger in a wheelchair ended with confusion and frustration.

AITA for holding the door open in a parking lot elevator? I live in an apartment building that uses a key system to get into every door in the building. At around noon, I was helping my family unload groceries into a wagon and went ahead to open the metal screen door leading to the elevator room in the building’s underground parking lot so they could go inside.

A person in a motorized wheelchair was opening the door, and I walked up to them to try to hold the door open so that it would be easier for them (and my family) to go into the elevator room.

As I was saying “I got the door for you” and reaching for the door, the person in the wheelchair ripped the door out of my hands, shutting it with a slam, and rolled away from the door out of the parking lot. I was confused but then continued to unlock the door and hold it open for my family and our groceries.

As we were waiting for the elevator, the person in the wheelchair rolls back to the door and starts saying to me, “Never do that again,” over and over again. Out of reflex I replied, “Sorry,” and then rushed into the elevator with my family.

I still don’t know why this person was so upset. AITA in this situation? If so, what did I do wrong?

