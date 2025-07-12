The Dynamics In A Group Of Work Friends Have Changed, So She Distanced Herself From The Other Two People

Being a third wheel is never any fun…

AITA for not hanging out with two of my work buddies after what I felt was essentially third wheeling? “I (25F) work in corporate and have become friends with a guy (my manager a couple of years older) and a girl (colleague same age as me). I joined in 6 months earlier than the girl. When she came in, I immediately gelled up with her thinking I’ve finally found my work bestie.

However, slowly but steadily she wound her way to the equation I had with my manager (mostly through my help) and three of us started hanging out together. Now, however, I started getting the feeling that these two hang out without me during weekends and don’t tell me. And it’s mostly for nights out that they call me probably because they don’t want to “cross” any limits and need what I think is a chaperone. The manager is nice to me, the girl is nice to me…but the feeling of “friendship” is now absent. I asked the girl if they both had feelings for each other but that was an adamant “no”. In my opinion, there is some physical attraction there (she’s pretty while I’m an average overweight girl) but nothing’s concrete.

Before she’d joined, I used to have fun with my manager and other colleagues but now even when I’m standing with them, I feel like an outsider. The other colleagues have started thinking of them as one single unit and it evokes such jealousy in me because I used to think that that girl and me could be one unit or we can all be a good trio but that’s not the case. Due to these feelings, I’ve started distancing myself from them and sometimes come across as standoffish. The manager probably didn’t care but the girl did ask me if I was alright. I feel bad but am I overthinking it? AITA who’s ruining a friendship or was there no friendship to begin with?”

