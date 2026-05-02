Airport Karma: Two Rude Men Cut the Line and Immediately Paid the Price

If you saw someone at the airport accidentally drop some money and they didn’t even realize it, would you pick it up and hand it back to them, keep it for yourself or mind your own business? Would it matter if this person had been rude to you?

In this story, one couple is in this situation when a couple men cut in line for coffee. The wife doesn’t see the money fall to the ground, and neither does the rude person who dropped it. However, the husband sees it and decides to do something different than what he would usually do in a situation like this.

Let’s read all about it.

Queue jumpers drop money. A few years ago at Rome airport we were approaching a coffee kiosk when two tall Italian lads (in their 20s) strode up talking loudly and laughing and totally ignoring us. My wife joined the queue but stood back about three feet from the person in front. These two lads then strode across and inserted themselves in front of my wife, still talking loudly, and completely ignoring the fact that she was there.

He paid more attention to what the rude lad was doing than the lad did.

I stepped up beside my wife to reinforce her presence but they continued to blank us and one took out his wallet and fished out some money. While doing this a note dropped to the ground. As he seemed to be oblivious to anything lower than his eye level he did not notice this. Nor did anyone else including my wife who was too busy fuming.

I bet his wife was surprised!

Now normally I would pick up the money and offer it to the person that dropped it. That is how I was brought up. But as they had annoyed me I just stepped forward and put my foot on top of it. They got served and left, my wife took her turn up at the kiosk and returned with the goods. She commented on the rudeness of these two at which point I said, Oh well never mind, maybe this 50 euro note that they dropped will make you feel better.

I would’ve loved to hear his wife’s reaction!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

Here’s a story about a horrible restaurant.

This sounds annoying.

I assume he didn’t get pickpocketed, or I’d think that would’ve been included in the story.

It’s not so bad when you’re paid for waiting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this tale of a smart kiddo finally giving her bully what they deserve.