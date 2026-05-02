With The Help Of Tourists And Tour Operators, Scientists Track The Longest Whale Shark Migration Ever Witnessed

Many animals migrate great distances to get to their seasonal food, breeding grounds, or other things that they need for the species to survive.

Learning about these migration patterns is very important for scientists who want to be able to help protect them into the future. While using GPS trackers and other technology is a great way to monitor animals, it is not a good substitute for seeing the animals with the eyes.

Researchers tracking the migration patterns of whale sharks found that teaming up with regular citizens and tour operators was a great way to capture more images and video footage of animals in a way that couldn’t be done with technology alone.

The study they published in the journal Oryx is proof that this method is very effective.

Thanks to video proof gathered by tour operators, the researchers were able to show that one whale shark traveled from Madagascar to the Seychelles, a journey further than any shark of this species ever documented before. In a statement on the study, Stella Diamant of the Madagascar Whale Shark Project said:

“We’ve been recording whale sharks since 2015 and to see an individual travelling more than 1,200 km [746 miles] between Madagascar and Seychelles is astounding. This first-of-its-kind event is what we were waiting for.”

This group has compiled a large database of pictures and videos taken of whale sharks over the years. The pictures are submitted by citizen scientists, Malagase students, tour operators, and anyone else who happens to get lucky enough to snap a shot of these beautiful animals.

They were then able to compare the photos submitted by those taken by the Marine Conservation Society Seychelles to prove that one whale, named MD-393 Mistral, was seen on both sides.

This whale is a 4.5-meter (14-feet) long male that has previously been confirmed to be feeding off the coast of Nosy Be in November of 2015.

The authors of the study say:

“This is the first resighting of a whale shark from Madagascar in another western Indian Ocean country.”

Researchers are coming up with theories about why this whale shark has traveled so far and entered territory where they haven ot previously been seen. Some suggest that it was motivated by prey availability.

The prey may be entering different areas due to changes in the ocean temperatures, thanks to climate change and other factors. Whale sharks are dependent on following the prey for food, so this would make sense. Having the photo evidence from various sources is important for continuing to learn about this amazing animal, according to the researchers. Diamant says:

“This discovery underscores the importance of long-term monitoring and international collaboration. Without shared photo-identification databases, this movement would have gone unnoticed.”

So, taking pictures while enjoying nature doesn’t have to be just for your own personal enjoyment anymore. It can help to advance the science that may be able to protect these animals in the future.

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