They Didn’t Want To Get Involved In Their Aunt And Cousin’s Argument, So The Cousin Called Them Out For Not Defending Her

Different tastes in books can spark bigger debates than you’d expect.

If your aunt and cousin were arguing about what qualified as a good book, would you stay out of it, or would you assert your opinion?

This person lives with her aunt and cousin while her mom serves time in prison. The cousin loves romance novels, but the aunt wants her to read the classics.

When she got caught in the middle of their argument, it didn’t go well.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not saying much to defend my cousin after what my aunt said to her? I (18) currently live with my aunt’s family. My mom is in prison for being a customs officer who accepted bribes. My aunt is a literature professor. She often expresses disapproval of my cousin (16F)’s preference, referring to her romance novels as “literary McDonald’s.” She tells her they “don’t teach us anything about society.”

This person didn’t want to get involved in their argument.

At one point, she brought me up in one of their arguments, telling her she has to read “meaningful classics” if she wants to get into a good university like mine. I didn’t want to say much since it already feels like I’m imposing or inconveniencing her, soI only told my aunt that I read romance, too. Those books helped me build up my vocabulary and do well enough on the exams I had to take to gain admission, not to mention they helped with decompressing. She dismissed this. My cousin said I could have said more to help her out instead of letting her get castigated like that.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person understands why she did that.

You did a good job, says this person.

People are siding with her.

And lastly, here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Choosing sides can almost always get you in trouble.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.