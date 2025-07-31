The Shirk Report – Volume 851
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Thank you, Willie!
– Jazzercise nostalgia
– In Queretaro, Mexico, the traffic lights look like little dolls
– There will be days like this
– Windows XP…IRL
– I’d ski that
– Things my dad texts my mom
– “Fly my pretty”
– Next-level foosball
– Trash bag or one of the Yip Yips from Sesame Street?
– When life hands you a snowpocalypse
– Friend serves “rat” pizza at a party
– Demo day
– The moon in water
– That last piece feeling
– Rocket cat
– Ultimate motivation
– One bump and it’s all over
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Do’s and Don’ts of Wearing a Baseball Cap
– A little girl’s original tune has gone viral on TikTok. Some are calling it the Song of Summer.
– Hollywood’s pivot to AI video has a prompting problem
– 10 Funny Tweets From Moms Who Are Keeping It Real
– Giving the Readers What They Want
– The Bizarre Tale of the ‘Orca II,’ the Stunt Boat from ‘Jaws’
– How To Stay Friends After A Disastrous Vacation Together
– Scientists Launch Wild New Project to Build a Human Genome From Scratch
– A dinosaur ‘tombstone’ lurks underneath New Jersey
– People Reveal Their Big Break up Stories
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
