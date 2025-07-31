July 31, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 851

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 851

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Thank you, Willie!
Jazzercise nostalgia
In Queretaro, Mexico, the traffic lights look like little dolls
There will be days like this
Windows XP…IRL
I’d ski that
Things my dad texts my mom
“Fly my pretty”
Next-level foosball
Trash bag or one of the Yip Yips from Sesame Street?
When life hands you a snowpocalypse
Friend serves “rat” pizza at a party
Demo day
The moon in water
That last piece feeling
Rocket cat
Ultimate motivation
One bump and it’s all over
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Do’s and Don’ts of Wearing a Baseball Cap
A little girl’s original tune has gone viral on TikTok. Some are calling it the Song of Summer.
Hollywood’s pivot to AI video has a prompting problem
10 Funny Tweets From Moms Who Are Keeping It Real
Giving the Readers What They Want
The Bizarre Tale of the ‘Orca II,’ the Stunt Boat from ‘Jaws’
How To Stay Friends After A Disastrous Vacation Together
Scientists Launch Wild New Project to Build a Human Genome From Scratch
A dinosaur ‘tombstone’ lurks underneath New Jersey
People Reveal Their Big Break up Stories

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 851 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 851

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter