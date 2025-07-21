The Uncles Are Coming For A Visit, But Pretty Much Everyone In The Family Is Dreading It

Having family come visit can be a joyous occasion, or an absolute nightmare, or often times, both.

And yet, even when it seems like a clearly bad idea, some people, like the dad in this story, are compelled to make it happen.

AITA for telling my dad not to let my uncle and his friends crash at our house? Basically, my dad wants to accommodate John (his brother) and two of his friends to crash at our house for five nights during their vacation. The problem is that this came up unexpectedly, and it’s a last-minute thing. I told him it’s not a good idea since our house is small, and we don’t have enough room for them and he got [angry]. Here’s the situation:

What follows is a long list of reasons this sucks.

1. Mike’s Got Money

We have another uncle (Mike), who has three rooms to spare and is richer than my family. He’s also my dad’s brother and related to John. So, if anyone should be hosting, it looks like Mike should be the one. (funny thing is that he’s somehow going on vacation out of the blue once John mentioned that he was looking for a place to stay)

2. Mom’s Gotta Maid

My mom is with me on this, and she knows that she’d be the one cleaning up after them and my dad wouldn’t do anything to help. She’s already stressed about this.

3. The Booking’s Been Bungled

My uncle booked a year away ahead (he’s retired) and somehow didn’t plan out where to stay. How do you book a vacation and didn’t plan out where you were going to stay? That just seems weird to me, honestly.

4. The Luggage is Loaded

My dad insists that they should stay because they already left all their baggage at our place. I told him before that they will use that as an excuse to stay, and look, here we are now. I said it’s fine if they want to leave their baggage with us but not both.

5. The Condo is Cancelled

We had them over last year at my condo, but it’s rented now, so that’s no longer an option.

6. Their Reputation’s at Ransom

My dad is worried that my uncle will return home (country) and tell bad things about him if we don’t accommodate them. But that’s not quite right because Mike has the room and doesn’t want them to stay either. I just don’t get why they would say bad things if there is a valid reason we can’t accommodate them. My dad also has a habit of making bad decisions, and I don’t trust his judgment in this case.

7.The Bros Believe Me

On top of that, I have two brothers who are in agreement with me. So, it’s not just me who thinks this is a bad idea, it’s the consensus of the immediate family.

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

On the other hand, he is PART of the house:

Some said grin and bear it.

Others questioned what’s going on in this arrangement.

You could all bail?

What I think a lot of comments failed to grasp is that dad is the ONLY person in the family in favor of this, and even he only seems to be so out of some sense of pressure.

That’s not a recipe for a good time.

