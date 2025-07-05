They Gave Up Their Phone Over A Decade Ago, But Now Their Friends Resent That They Can’t Get Ahold Of Them

In a world where instant communication is the norm, choosing to disconnect can feel like a radical act.

One person gave up their cell phone over a decade ago for the sake of peace, but not everyone respects their choice.

AITAH for not having a mobile phone? I’m in my 30s. I gave up my phone 12 years ago.

There were many parts of having a phone they just didn’t like.

I hated having the thing—constantly being forced to charge it, having something binging and popping in my pocket when I’m trying to focus. I dislike texting; it’s impossible to express nuance or sarcasm, so I ditched it and life has been great.

They still found a way to make sure they were able to be contacted — at least at home.

I have a landline, and you can leave a message if you need me.

But not everyone seems to understand their choice.

Most people I know have been very accepting of this, but some people seem to find it almost offensive. They probe with, “Well, how can I get hold of you when you’re out of the house?!” You can’t, is the answer. You can leave an answerphone message and I’ll get back to you another time. These people seem incredulous for some reason.

Now they’re wondering if they’re just being unnecessarily difficult?

I realize it’s not exactly common, but AITA?

They’re not asking anyone else to give up their precious phones. So what gives?

