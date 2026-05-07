“The Doctor Was Great, But the Front Desk Ruined My Life”: Why One Patient is Never Going Back

Most people don’t exactly look forward to going to the doctor’s office, so a little kindness and compassion from the medical team can go a long way.

What would you do if you went to a doctor’s appointment, but the front desk staff was rude and yelled at you for asking a question? Would you keep going to that doctor anyway, or would you find a new doctor’s office?

In this story, a woman shares how her doctor’s appointment was miserable because of the front desk staff.

Check out the full story.

Screamed at by medical front desk Last week, I went in for my annual checkup. I haven’t visited this medical office for years. My past experience in this office was always a positive one. This time, things have changed drastically. When I drove in, I noticed the parking lot was mostly empty. Hmm, strange.

She wasn’t expecting this…

When I came in the office, the waiting room was mostly empty except for 1 guy who apparently had been waiting for his appointment before mine and was not called. I watched him look at his phone, get up and told the front desk that his appointment was 1:20 (I arrived at 1:30). He had been waiting for awhile. Then the front desk tells him that his appointment was next week, not today. The look of frustration on his face was obvious and he let without a word.

She wasn’t pleased at all…

Well, what a way to start my appointment. I checked in, the lady in front of me didn’t say hi, no eye contact, she’s glanced at me and nothing more.

I had to tell her why I’m there to get things started. Ok… Fine, whatever.

It was kind of confusing.

Things have changed in the office where now you have to pay first before you get seen. In the past, you would get seen first then pay on your way out. I’m fine with that. However, I didn’t know where to go after I paid. The cashier didn’t say hi or thank you after I paid, only told me to go back out in the waiting room for instructions. Then she turned away, as if waiting for me to go away.

She was so confused at this clinic!

Ok… Fine, I went back out to the waiting room. There’s a doorbell by the door leading up to the hallway where I would see the doctor.

I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to ring the doorbell, so I looked to the front desk lady (Same one who didn’t greet me) and asked her, do I ring the doorbell? Where do I go from here?

She asked again.

A new patient walked into the office and was dropping something off to this lady. I take accountability for the first interruption and I waited for them to finish talking. After the patient leaves, and the front desk lady got up to go somewhere, again I asked, do I press the doorbell or where do I go. She screamed at me, Wait!!!!

Now everyone is watching.

Everyone at the front desk stopped and stared at us. I yelled back at her stating that I was only asking a question. She stared at me, eyes wide open, for a few seconds, and leaves to buzz me in.

UH OH…

The doctor and medical assistant were nice. However, I felt like I was walking into the DMV, where employees seem like they don’t want to be there and don’t care how they treat people. I did speak with the supervisor on the phone about this today. She wanted to know what happened so I told her. She apologized profusely, she knows who I was referring to, and will speak to upper management about this as well as addressing mannerism in the workplace with the front desk staff. It wasn’t just 1 person… From the time I made the appointment, to checking in, to paying, to asking questions and checking out, the entire experience left a sour taste in my mouth.

The employees should’ve been nicer.

No hi, no thank you, no you’re welcome. I don’t care for overtly niceness but this is ridiculous. Patients come in because they have to, not out of fun. Many are sick, or in pain, or have been diagnosed with a serious disease. Many are also elderly that comes to this clinic. A little bit of sympathy and patience go a long way. She could’ve said, “Excuse me I’ll be right with you” or “One moment please”. Nothing. She ignored me until she decided to lash out at me for not reading her mind on what is going on. I used to be in retail, banking and restaurant work so I get that customers can be nasty as hell. I had things thrown at me, cussed at, insults, stalked… So I get it.

She knows this is not how customer service works!

But never did I ever lash out and there are mature ways on handling stressful situations. I’ll always be nice to those who work in the service industry but don’t mistake my laidback attitude as a sign that I’m an emotional punching bag because your day isn’t doing too great. Communicate what you need, and I’m one of those customers or patients who will listen and give you grace. Let’s do that for each other. Life is hard enough as it is. Rant over.

GEEZ! What on earth!

That doctor is going to lose patients due to the horrible front desk staff.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this story.

That’s right! This user knows some people don’t belong in the medical field.

This user knows it is only fair to find a new doctor.

This user knows staff can make or break the deal!

This user knows how to make things work!

This user knows how to solve this issue.

That employee deserves to be fired.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.