They Have A Half-Sibling From Their Dad’s Affair, But They Don’t Want Him To Have A Share In The Inheritance

WIBTA – If I didn’t allow my half brother to move into the house we inherited from my father?

I’m 28 and my sister is 29. When we were kids our parents separated for while like 2 years but got back together later on. During that period my dad got a random women pregnant. I can barely remember it being a thing but we were so young it didn’t have too much impact in the long run.

We’ve never spoken to him except as we were growing up he’d follow us on socials and would try to start conversations with awkward Happy Birthdays. We entertained him until he tried to ask for money one time so we kinda ignored him since. I don’t think anybody in our family has really kept up with him, including our Dad, except maybe our Aunt who’d give us random updates about him here and there pretty sure he’s 23 or 24. Anyway my Dad has unfortunately passed somewhat unexpectedly, but he was an older guy and don’t want to get into it. But It’s been about 4 months since and me and my sister have been staying at his house that’s passed to us and figuring all the other stuff out We recently got a formal letter from the HB’s lawyer (which I’m pretty sure is just his friend but that’s besides the point) asking for his portion of everything. We were practically forced to meet with him where he gave us a sob story about how he needed help and a place to stay or he’d take us to court.

It’s basically forcing our hand to make a choice soon. I think it’s ridiculous to let a stranger basically into our home and live like this, but the alternative is selling everything if we were forced to give him stuff. My aunt says I’m being a jerk and that he’s no different from a distant relative at worst but I feel like he has bad intentions or something. I think it’s wrong for him to swoop in and lay claim to a place he’s never step foot in and ask help from people he doesn’t even know. I bet he’s been waiting for this for a while now. AITA?

