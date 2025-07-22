July 22, 2025 at 10:48 am

Instacart Customer Thought They Were Going To Get A Regular Delivery, But The Driver Pulled A Takesies-Backsies

by Ben Auxier

An Instacart driver making a delivery

TikTok/carly_dellasala

What’s the worst delivery experience you’ve ever had?

And how do you think it compares to this experience from TikTok user @carly_dellasala:

An Instacart driver making a delivery

TikTok/carly_dellasala

“My instacard order was delivered at 11:06am like normal (well I thought.)”

An Instacart driver making a delivery

TikTok/carly_dellasala

“Noticed the Instacart driver slowly leaving & waited around outside my neighbors house.”

An Instacart driver making a delivery

TikTok/carly_dellasala

“After waiting for five minutes, the driver came back & took back my order. I hope she enjoys the Flonase, strawberries & protein drinks!”

@carly_dellasala

The Costco haul wasn’t even that good 🤣 at least @Instacart customer service is awesome!! #instacart #porchtheif #costco #instacartfails #delivery #charlottenc

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

This kind of shady stuff? In a surveillance state??

2025 06 25 18 08 41 Instacart Customer Thought They Were Going To Get A Regular Delivery, But The Driver Pulled A Takesies Backsies

Is there any kind of justification for this?

2025 06 25 18 09 09 Instacart Customer Thought They Were Going To Get A Regular Delivery, But The Driver Pulled A Takesies Backsies

Not all drivers, of course.

2025 06 25 18 09 25 Instacart Customer Thought They Were Going To Get A Regular Delivery, But The Driver Pulled A Takesies Backsies

But there’s another mastermind level to this:

2025 06 25 18 09 55 Instacart Customer Thought They Were Going To Get A Regular Delivery, But The Driver Pulled A Takesies Backsies

Now that is a heck of a scam.

Yikes. They’re everywhere!

