Instacart Customer Thought They Were Going To Get A Regular Delivery, But The Driver Pulled A Takesies-Backsies
by Ben Auxier
What’s the worst delivery experience you’ve ever had?
And how do you think it compares to this experience from TikTok user @carly_dellasala:
“My instacard order was delivered at 11:06am like normal (well I thought.)”
“Noticed the Instacart driver slowly leaving & waited around outside my neighbors house.”
“After waiting for five minutes, the driver came back & took back my order. I hope she enjoys the Flonase, strawberries & protein drinks!”
@carly_dellasala
The Costco haul wasn’t even that good 🤣 at least @Instacart customer service is awesome!! #instacart #porchtheif #costco #instacartfails #delivery #charlottenc
This kind of shady stuff? In a surveillance state??
Is there any kind of justification for this?
Not all drivers, of course.
But there’s another mastermind level to this:
Now that is a heck of a scam.
Yikes. They’re everywhere!
