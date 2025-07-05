They Wanted To Help Their Disabled Friend Who Constantly Needs Rides, But Her Troubling Legal History Of Suing People Makes Them Hesitant To Get Involved

It’s one thing to support a friend, but it’s another to get dragged into unnecessary drama.

When their friend continues to ask for rides, they want to help, but the friend’s troubling history of starting lawsuits make them wary of being associated with them.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH? I have a friend who is disabled, doesn’t drive, and is always asking for rides. I’m afraid to have her in my car because she is always suing someone. I have a friend who is disabled, doesn’t drive, and is always asking for rides.

But there’s a big catch to helping out this friend.

I’m afraid to have her in my car because she is always suing someone. I’m afraid if I get in an accident with her in the car, she’ll sue me.

They aren’t sure how to proceed with the situation.

Should I continue to make excuses and/or be busy? I don’t want to tell her the truth. AITAH?

It’s always wise to look out for potential red flags.

What did Reddit make of all this?

There’s a clear problem here this person is right to be wary of.

It’s very plausible their fears about their friend’s litigiousness will come true.

Maybe it’s time to just call it quits on this friendship.

It’s hard to be friends with someone you feel you can’t be honest with.

When your friends show you who they are, you should always listen.

Friendships thrive on mutual trust and respect, not fear or obligation.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.