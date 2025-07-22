They’ve Been “Splitting” The Cost Of Their Concert Trips, But The Division Hasn’t Exactly Been Fair For A While

There’s nothing like going to a concert with friends.

Or so I’m told, anyway. Personally, despite what a big part music plays in my life, I go to very few.

The overpriced everything, the hours of waiting around, and most of all, the suffocating crowds are just a dealbreaker.

Another dealbreaker would probably be if I were expected to pay for everything, like the person in this story.

AITA for refusing to continually pay for both tickets when my friend is getting the hotel for free? My friend 42F and I 38F go into the city a few times a year to catch a show. We’ll call my friend Laura. Because we’re old and can’t stay up late driving home, we usually stay at a hotel overnight and drive home in the morning.

Laura helps out.

Or at least, she KIND of does…

Laura’s mother has a crazy amount of travel points so she uses them on the hotel for us so we don’t have to pay. Laura always asks me to pay for both tickets to the show, and she (and her mom) will cover the hotel. Laura is obviously not paying anything for the hotel, but since it’s her mom’s points she says that’s a fair trade.

Is that you or your mom helping?

I agreed the first couple of times but after a while it just seemed like Laura is being a little selfish. Her mom travels for a living so she has what seems like an unlimited amount of points. So it’s not like she’s depriving herself by using the points on our hotel.

And now it’s all fallen apart.

For an upcoming show, I told Laura that it’s not fair that she gets a free show every single time and that I’m always paying full price. I asked her to split the cost of the tickets. I’m trying to save money and I honestly can’t afford continuing to pay for both tickets. She got mad and said using her mom’s points is the same as her paying her own way. I eventually said I would just drive home after the show because I can’t afford to keep paying both tickets. She ended up pulling out completely and now we’re not even going to the show at all. AITA?

Check out what the comments had to say:

This was a bad deal from the word go.

No free lunches.

Time for a new arrangement.

To the Uber question: I’m guessing if it’s far enough away that a night drive isn’t feasible, an Uber is probably gonna run you about the same cost as a hotel room, and not be nearly as comfy.

Tricky tricky.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.