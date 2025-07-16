He Wants to Spend Four Straight Days Just Playing Video Games During Vacation, But His Girlfriend Thinks That’s A Bad Idea

What video game do you think you’ve logged the most time on?

For me it was Breath of the Wild, then a lesser-known but fantastic little roguelike called Dicey Dungeons, and now, undoubtedly, Balatro.

But even in my deepest binges, I’ve never clocked the kind of consecutive hours being mentioned in this story.

This guy wants to use a big chunk of his Christmas break to play video games, but his girlfriend is not on board with his plan.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not prioritising my partner by taking a few days to myself and refusing to make plans? I know it’s quite far away but for Christmas my girlfriend and I both get the time between Christmas and New Year off work. Alongside this I’m planning on putting the 2nd and 5th in a leave so my girlfriend and I will be off between 25th December-6th January.

OP shares some sweet memories of Christmas past.

When I was a kid I used to get a few video games a year for Christmas from my mum and she’d enjoy watching me play them. It’s something she genuinely enjoyed and I liked her watching me. It was a nice thing for us to share. She’d sit upstairs with me while I played, she’d ask questions about them, ask me to play certain games etc. Sometimes I’d bring the console downstairs and I’d play in the living room with her watching me.

Things have changed.

Since I’ve been an adult and worked full time, I barely have time to play video games anymore and the only time my mum would watch me is when I go home for Christmas day. Unfortunately she passed away in March so I won’t have any more Christmas’ with her. For this year I have decided I want to spend a few days playing video games in my time off just like I used to when I was a kid. I know it won’t be the same since my mum won’t be there but it’ll be a nice way to remember her.

Here’s how he would like the Christmas break to go.

My girlfriend and I will be at her family’s house at Christmas and Boxing day then we’re going out for a meal on New Years Eve and busy New Years day. Apart from this we have nothing planned. So I told my gf I am planning on spending the 27th-30th playing video games and then we can go away for the night on the 30th and we can make plans for the days between 2nd-6th.

His girlfriend was not on board with this idea.

She asked if I was being serious. And I said yeah and explained why. She said I shouldn’t be using the majority of the time playing video games. But I pointed out the majority of the time will still be with her. I mentioned that I’d need the time to relax anyway since it’s a tiring period. She just said I shouldn’t be allocating 3-4 days to play games and should be open to make more plans with her.

Seriously, it’s not the thing itself that’s the problem, it’s the length.

I again explained why it is important to me and explained that I’m open to make plans between the 2nd-6th and the following weekends etc. But she said it’s still not right that I’m using a large chunk of our time off to do things on my own. I told her she’s welcome to watch me play and mentioned she’s free to make plans with friends or family etc. She said I should be open to change the length of time. But I told her I wouldn’t be doing that.

They really don’t see eye to eye on this.

She said she is clearly not a priority and I should be doing more with her despite me pointing out again that we’re spending the majority of the time off together. AITA for not prioritising my partner by taking a few days to myself and refusing to make plans?

His girlfriend isn’t against him playing video games, but she thinks he should cut down how long he plans to play them.

Whose side is Reddit on?

Some commenters said the girlfriend was in the wrong:

Some said HE was in the wrong:

Or neither of them?

Or both of them?

They need to find a middle ground.

