Couple’s Friend Needs A Place To Stay, But She Worries It Will Destroy Their Honeymoon Phase

AITA for choosing my marriage over helping a family friend I have been married to my husband for 6 months now. I personally feel that the first couple of years of marriage are very precious even though we have been living together for 4 years now. This is the foundation of our relation as a married couple.

So my husband has a friend who needs a house for the next 5 months. Initially when he asked us I thought it was okay as he is a good man and been a real great friend to my husband. But as it is becoming a reality I am feeling very anxious and started having regrets on this decision. I am scared the honeymoon phase of the marriage will be without privacy as we live in a two bed tiny flat. I want as much private time as possible with my husband.

On the other hand as someone who was homeless for 15 days in the past and seeking help from friends to stay at their place I feel guilty to say no to him. But again feel like 5 months is too long and my one year anniversary will be come around by then. I really don’t know what to do….any suggestions are welcome.

