Dysfunctional Couple Agree To Break Up After Six Months, But Now She Won’t Move Out, And Her Reasons Are Completely Invalid

Breakups suck.

That’s the case no matter the circumstances – even if the breakup is mutual, like the one in this story.

After a couple breaks up, there’s all sorts of awkward situations to deal with, and if they’ve been living together the is even worse.

Read on to find out how the living situation between this recently broken up couple went from bad to worse.

AITA? My ex wants to live in my house until she passes her driving exam I’ve been in a stressful and exhausting situation with my now ex. We were in a relationship over six months and we’re still living together, in a house that I own. Throughout the relationship, I felt like I was being controlled and things weren’t exactly fair. My ex believes I wasn’t making her feel secure and she felt like she couldn’t trust me.

Read on to find out how their situation has evolved since the breakup.

The current situation is that both of us decided we’d be better off apart. However, my ex says she needs to stay for three months so that she can do her driving test that she has booked at the end of that timeframe. Her plans are to move abroad, but doesn’t want to until she has her driving license. I’d prefer that she moves out within a month, as it’s hard for me to move on with her living under the same roof.

But the living situation is even more complicated than it seems on the surface.

She wasn’t paying rent previously and still isn’t, so as I believe, legally she is due a reasonable notice being a week or two (we’re based in Ireland), but I’ve offered her a month. Currently, we’re sleeping in separate rooms and I told her that she can rent out the room for the time that she needs, but she’ll have to pay the rent for the room. She agreed, but said she can only afford to pay 60% of the market price of the room, including all expenses.

Let’s see how he feels about her response.

She says she can’t afford anything more, which I find it hard to believe, since she recently came back from a ten day holiday she went on with her friends. She also has a car that she wants to sell which is worth well over a year’s rent in the area etc. Ultimately I want to help her out, but at the same time, I don’t want to be taken advantage of.

And he’s worried that there’s more to her situation than she’s letting on.

I don’t think she’s fully honest with me with her financial situation and her needing to stay for three months. She has a supportive family that would take her in and even has access to a newly renovated apartment that her father owns. It sounds to me like staying here is just what’s more convenient for her. Am I wrong for requesting the full amount of rent or standing my ground on a one month move-out period? AITA?

It sounds like not only was she controlling him during their relationship, she’s taking advantage of him now too.

If they’re going to live together after the breakup, the least she can do is pay her fair share.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this.

