Girl Got A Locket With An Unwelcome Memory In It, But Feels Ungrateful For Not Wanting To Keep It

AITA for rejecting a birthday gift from my mom? I turned 16 two weeks ago and my mom gave me a locket for my birthday.

When I opened it up I saw she had put a photo of her and her husband instead of her and my dad. My parents divorced when I was little. My mom started dating her husband when I was 5, and he moved in with us when I was 6. My dad died when I was 10.

I was never close with my mom’s husband. He never liked my dad and never tried to hide it, so I disliked him. Then he got drunk before my dad’s funeral and he gloated to my grandparents that he was the only dad I’d have now and my dad would soon be forgotten.

I wasn’t in the room when it happened but he got so loud that I heard that part. My mom tried to excuse his behavior as him being drunk and not thinking clearly but it intensified my dislike for him. She’s always tried to make me give him another chance. She told me I liked him at the start and could love him if I tried. She told me he’d be a good dad.

So when I saw the locket I was kinda triggered and I rejected the gift and told her it was insensitive to give me that when she knew how I felt about her husband. She told me she couldn’t put dad’s photo in it and it was unfair to expect her to. She said it was unfair to push her husband away and reject him like that as well.

She said rejecting a birthday gift isn’t right either and it’s hurtful and I should apologize and accept it. I told her I didn’t want a gift like that and I don’t appreciate it. AITA?

