Student Was Tired Of Her Teacher’s Unfair Treatment, So She Found A Clever, Petty Way To Get Even

You want to be rude, fine hope you like paying for a ton of pencils. This story takes place when I was in 4th grade, so I was almost 10. It’s about my 4th grade teacher. Let’s call her Dr. S (yup, she had a doctorate). Dr. S hated me, and she didn’t have any reason to, as far as I could tell.

She would yell at me for almost nothing. She would make me wait outside of the classroom. While everyone went inside in the morning. And then, she would yell at me for not going in quickly enough. Along with many other things.

After a couple of months of this (a few weeks before Christmas break), I got tired of it. Luckily, my teacher didn’t know that I grew up in a manipulative family. So, I had learned a trick or two. I asked her if I could stay after school and help the janitor clean up the room. She stupidly said yes.

Now, I was good friends with the janitors. So, I knew what rooms they cleaned. And I had a general idea of where they would be when cleaning after school. So, before the janitor got there, I would take the teacher’s pencils from her desk. And sharpen them all the way down till they were a stub. It took a good few minutes but was worth it.

I did this until Covid shut down my school in March. I wanted to switch a few keys on her key board. But at the time, I didn’t know how without breaking something completely. She bought at least 12 more packs of pencils. I still have no idea how she didn’t get me.

Even 10-year-old me thought it was obvious and was willing to get caught. I thought if she knew it was me, she would stop. I do not recommend doing this to teachers. They do not get paid enough to deal with this. Dr. S was just a jerk and kinda deserved it.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes… like pencil stubs!

