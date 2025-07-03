This Glass Design Makes Sure You Finish Your Drink, And It Might Be The Big Hit Of The Summer

Has this ever happened to you? You want to enjoy a nice cold adult beverage at a party, but you keep putting it down on a table with your stupid hands?

Worry no more, our day of salvation has arrived, as pointed out by TikTok user @marlee_in_manhattan:

“Look how smart this is. This is a spritz with no bottom. So you can’t put it down. You have to drink it. You have to hold it.”

“I think this is so smart. This is the summer of…this.”

“Spritz summer!”

Of course, consider the hygiene.

Chug, chug, chug, chug!

But life finds a way.

Some were straight up not interested.

Personally I probably need whatever the opposite of this glass is.

Maybe something super heavy so I put it down more.

But you do you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.