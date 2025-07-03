July 3, 2025 at 8:48 am

This Glass Design Makes Sure You Finish Your Drink, And It Might Be The Big Hit Of The Summer

by Ben Auxier

Marlee in Manhatten with a special drink

TikTok/marlee_in_manhattan

Has this ever happened to you? You want to enjoy a nice cold adult beverage at a party, but you keep putting it down on a table with your stupid hands?

Worry no more, our day of salvation has arrived, as pointed out by TikTok user @marlee_in_manhattan:

Marlee in Manhatten with a special drink

TikTok/marlee_in_manhattan

“Look how smart this is. This is a spritz with no bottom. So you can’t put it down. You have to drink it. You have to hold it.”

Marlee in Manhatten with a special drink

TikTok/marlee_in_manhattan

“I think this is so smart. This is the summer of…this.”

Marlee in Manhatten with a special drink

TikTok/marlee_in_manhattan

“Spritz summer!”

@marlee_in_manhattan

A GAMECHANGER for the Spritz Summer. #tao #spritzseason #spritzsummer #aperolspritz #hugospritz #newyork #nyc #tiktok #rooftop

♬ original sound – marleeinmanhattan

Of course, consider the hygiene.

2025 06 17 17 31 08 This Glass Design Makes Sure You Finish Your Drink, And It Might Be The Big Hit Of The Summer

Chug, chug, chug, chug!

2025 06 17 17 31 30 This Glass Design Makes Sure You Finish Your Drink, And It Might Be The Big Hit Of The Summer

But life finds a way.

2025 06 17 17 31 47 This Glass Design Makes Sure You Finish Your Drink, And It Might Be The Big Hit Of The Summer

Some were straight up not interested.

2025 06 17 17 32 00 This Glass Design Makes Sure You Finish Your Drink, And It Might Be The Big Hit Of The Summer

Personally I probably need whatever the opposite of this glass is.

Maybe something super heavy so I put it down more.

But you do you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter