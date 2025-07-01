Recently Unemployed Woman Is Sick Of Covering Her Roommates Share Of Expenses, So She’s Putting Her Foot Down

In life, there’s little more awkward than financial conversations.

Whether it’s settling a shared bill, asking to borrow money from a friend or parent, opening up about your expenditure, or even gently asking for money that you are owed, these conversations can give even the strongest of us the heebie-jeebies.

For the other person, things can be just as awkward too, but after an honest conversation things are usually resolved.

However, as the woman in this story found out, that is not always the case.

Read on to find out how finances are putting her friendship with her roommate in peril.

AITA for fighting for equal rent with my roommate? I’m a 22-year-old woman, and my boyfriend, who is 23, lives with me. My roommate is 21 and has her boyfriend (also 21) living with us too. So we pretty cozy, as we have four people in a two bedroom apartment.

Let’s see how this situation is panning out.

At first everything was fine, and we all split the rent equally including utilities. A few months ago, I quit my job and my boyfriend has been gracious enough to take over my side to help me out while I get my life in order. Everything our side of the rent is completely covered still. At the end of every month, everyone in the apartment usually sends me the rent, and I submit it all at once when it’s due. It didn’t use to be like this, but my roommate didn’t want the extra credit card fee if she sent in her half of rent on the app that we use, and I just have my bank connected to it so I don’t get a fee, so I was fine with it.

But then things started to change.

A few months ago, I noticed that when she would send me money per month (she sends both her and her boyfriend’s portion to me) that her end would come up short. Once I did the math, I realized she isn’t added our renters’ insurance to her side of the bill. At first I was nice and told her “Hey, I think you forgot this part of the rent.” She said “Oh, I didn’t realize” and would just send her side over. But this has been happening every month now. Every month I have to remind her to add that portion to the rent, and this month she just completely didn’t even send money for the water bill and the renters’ insurance.

Read on to find out how this woman tried to sort things out.

I sent her a text about it and she has been ignoring me. I have tried talking to her in person about it in a calm way, she just says she will add it or just doesn’t really say anything about it. I send her the itemized bill for everything every month, and say “We have renters’ insurance this month, make sure to add it.” She still doesn’t add it. I’m just not sure what to do, her and I were best friends when we moved in and I thought having this talked about would be easier. But this has been about the forth month now (that I’ve noticed, she could have been doing it for longer) that this has been happening, and I’m not sure what to do about it without causing a big blow up.

Even then, she tried to be understanding and reasonable about it.

I know renters insurance is pretty cheap for us (like fifteen dollars), but with me not having a job and my boyfriend covering all of our side of rent, we have to be tighter about our money. If we are coughing up an extra fifteen dollars per month, it adds up. Am I wrong for trying to fight for my side of the rent? Nothing seems to be happening when I constantly mention it and I’m not sure what to do next. AITA?

These roommates had a deal, and her friend is simply not meeting the deal as they arranged it.

The fact that this woman is unemployed and still meeting her share of the rent, while her roommate is employed but not meeting it says everything.

She needs to either be honest that she’s struggling for money, or pay up.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person suggested it was time for the roommate to step up.

While this Redditor offered some practical advice.

And others urged her to try communicating one last time.

It seems like two things are possible here.

Either the roommate is struggling and unwilling to be honest about it, or she is entitled and has absolutely no care about the fact that her unemployed friend is covering her bills.

Regardless, this is a situation that needs sorting before it plunges the well-meaning woman into complete financial disarray.

She doesn’t deserve this.

