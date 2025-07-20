A Couple’s Relationship Is Going Strong, But Her Boyfriend’s Strong Foot Odor Threatens To Wash All Of The Good Away
Nobody likes stinky feet. But sometimes, BO is just a fact of life.
Nothing to be done.
Except in this story, there’s maybe a medical or hygiene problem that the boyfriend refuses to address.
Let’s get a whiff of this one.
AITA for constantly telling my boyfriend his feet stink
I only tell him when it’s so bad I can smell it from across the room.
P.U.
Sometimes he’ll shower and won’t wash his feet correctly and when we’re lying on the couch I can still catch whiffs of it.
That just happened tonight and he stormed off washed them really quick and stormed out of the apartment.
Twas a dark and stormy night… but did he get his feet clean?
Everything else feels fine in our relationship it’s just been a constant struggle to have to continually tell him to wash them.
I even bought him an antibacterial soap and told him to start using anti fungal.
I mean, she’s throwing out the hints. Is he picking them up?
I also had him wash all of his shoes but his feet still seem to stink.
I don’t know if I should just be okay with it at this point but my concern is I let it become normal and our apartment starts to smell like it constantly.
Yeah, that kinda odor can really pervade a space. But what’s a smelly guy to do?
I especially don’t want to be that couple with the apartment that smells like feet.
Should I send him to a doctor?
Is there anyone who’s ever experienced this before?
Dying to know how they’ll clear the air here.
Will the comments turn up their noses at this?
One person says, both parties need to cooperate to conquer the smell.
Someone else is like, yeah see a doctor, bro.
Another person says smell sensitivity is real!
Someone else thinks maybe ya boy’s not trying hard enough.
Another person is like, gotta get better footwear.
This guy insists that his feet don’t stink.
He may need to face reality if he wants to keep his girlfriend.
