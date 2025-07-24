Soldier Reported A Road Rager To The Military Police And Got Him Banned From The Military Parking Lot

When you are trying to find a parking spot in a busy lot, it can be annoying to have to drive around until one opens up.

What would you do if you were waiting for someone to finish backing into a spot, and they just stopped moving, blocking the way, and then they started yelling at you?

That is what happened to the soldier in this story, so after the other driver threatened him, he reported it to the military police and got him banned from the parking lot.

Rage at me on a parking lot? Enjoy not parking there ever again Just a bit of backstory, I’m in the military and have been for around 7 years and at the time I worked at one of the largest bases on the east coast. In order to get into work every morning you have two options you can either park on base which is what 99% of people did, and have a 10 to 15 minute walk depending on where exactly you needed to go and where are you were able to park. Or, if for whatever reason you couldn’t drive on to base, you could have up to an hour long walk.

One day I was driving into work a little bit on the late side, and the parking lot that was designated for my command, and civilian workers was already almost full, to the point that people were starting to park illegally. The only odd thing that I noticed was there was a base police car (basically just regular police but specifically for the military base) just inside the gate. I start to do a loop of the parking lot to see if there any available spaces in the back and a guy in a Tacoma is backing into a legal spot ahead of me, with some more cars parked illegally reducing the two-way passing area to a one lane. I wait for the guy to be fully backed into the spot before feathering my gas and going to pull forward past him, to which he immediately slams on his gas and blocks me, nearly hitting both me and one of the legally parked cars. Naturally I honk at the guy and he just sits there and puts his truck in park in the middle of the road. Thanks to other cars coming in behind me I couldn’t back up and away from the guy, and I couldn’t pull forward either.

At this point I set my phone to record and put it on my dash mount. After a few minutes he rolls down his window to yell over that he has all the time in the world and that I’m going to be late thanks to him, to which I (admittedly somewhat stupidly) reply that I already called my chief and he’s fine if im late, and that he’s the one who has to clock in. Once I said that, he gets out of his car yelling at me about how it’s the guys who park illegally’s fault and some other nonsense, before telling me to get out of my car and ‘settle this like men.’ As tempting as it was to accept (sarcasm) I decided not to, and he kept yelling at my window before punching it and my front fender.

At this point I tell him I’m just waiting for him to back into the spot again so I can loop around to the front of the parking lot and tell the cop that he had just threatened me and hit my vehicle. He gets back into his truck and after a few more minutes of blocking the road, he backs into the spot and I do exactly what I said, loop around to the front of the parking lot, get the cops attention, and tell them exactly what happened. In the middle of me telling the cop exactly what happened, he’s trying to walk out of the front of the parking lot (it was the only way into or out of the lot) and I immediately point him out to the cop. I know he saw me talking to the cop because he immediately turned around and started doing a suspicious half run-half walk back to his truck and ducking down so you couldn’t see him past the cars.

After that I don’t know exactly what happened, since the parking lot was full I had to drive to the overflow parking. What I know is that 20 minutes later when I was walking past the first parking lot, I could still his truck there, with the police car in front of him with their lights on. That is where the story would have ended if it wasn’t for what I saw friday morning, the same truck in front of me at the gate to base, getting turned around because he is “still suspended from driving on base” (I overheard the gate guard telling him this). This made the rest of my day that much sweeter.

