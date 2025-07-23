Teacher Behaved Threateningly Towards A High School Freshman, So The Student Wrote A Letter Using The Perfect Words To Get A Reaction From The Principal

If you never had an angry teacher, consider yourself lucky.

I had a math teacher with anger issues who liked the classroom to be completely quiet at all times, so you can imagine how tense it was.

The teacher in this story got the perfect reality check, though, and I wish I had done the same thing this person did.

Let’s read the full story and see what happened.

Control Your Temper So, I’m a freshman in high school, and sitting in algebra class. I forget the specific events that led up to this, but I’m pretty sure I was just quietly asking my neighbor for a quick bit of clarification on something the teacher said. The teacher, a big imposing guy, even if he was pretty old, comes over to my desk (one of those all-in-one things with a chair and a little table) and just slams his hands down on the sides of the table before screaming in my face in front of the entire class that I should be quiet.

Wow. That wasn’t right.

I was not amused. First thing in the morning I hand the school secretary a letter for the principal, briefly outlining what had happened and then finishing by saying that I no longer felt safe in that classroom.

He did the right thing.

As soon as the principal got in for the day, I got called into their office where they basically say they’ll talk to the teacher by the end of that day about it. I’m at least 99% sure the principal figured the safety bit was ******** (it was) but what is he going to do?

He definitely worded that well, and it worked.

I knew there was no way he could ignore a written complaint from a student, addressed to him personally, where they express fear for their safety even if he was absolutely positive it wasn’t true. For the remainder of the school year, that teacher never called on me, would hand papers back without even looking at me, and just generally avoided me as much as he possibly could.

A++!

No one should get angry or threatening in a classroom.

Ever.

