Wedding Guest Spotted A House Fire So They Called 911, But They Didn’t Expect That Family Members Would Get Arrested

For some people, calling the authorities is an absolute last resort.

In this story, you can kinda see why.

AITAH for getting police sent to a wedding? My stepmother’s niece was getting married. I was invited. The reception was held at some old historical building with a pretty garden. The wedding party had access to the garden and part of the downstairs to the building. These huge tables were set up outside for the dinner and there was a dance floor as well. While we’re all outside enjoying ourselves, I see smoke start pouring from an upstairs window.

I immediately pull out my phone and call 911. I request the fire department and when they ask for the address, I realize I don’t know it. I start calling out if anyone knows the address. This alerts people to the smoke, and a few people run inside to check it out. (I know, worst possible thing to do. I couldn’t stop them.)

The dispatcher manages to use the name of the place to find the address. My stepmom runs over to me and tells me to get off the phone. We end up arguing while I’m talking to the dispatcher. People are starting to leave, but then the police show up. They start evacuating people from the area surrounding the house, but they don’t let anyone leave. The fire department shows up and puts out the fire.

The police make everyone show ID before leaving. I show mine, give a statement, and am permitted to leave. My stepmother is furious. Several of her family members are undocumented, and they wound up being arrested when they failed to provide identification. She was told she can bail them out Monday (tomorrow).

She blames me for all of this. I didn’t call the police. I specifically requested the fire department. I don’t know why the police showed up, and I don’t know why we all had to show ID before we could leave.

I was just worried about a fire destroying the house. My stepmother said we could have put the fire out ourselves (that’s what the guys who ran in were going to do, apparently). I think that’s a job best left to professionals, personally. So AITA? Most of my family says they won’t pick sides. It’s hard to get an unbiased opinion from people you know anyway.

Another person is like, um, it was literally ON FIRE.

Someone else says, NTA for calling for help.

This poster says, eh, you gotta know what you’re in for.

This is a tricky one for sure. There’s no way they could have realized that

