Three Roommates All Had The Same Idea Of Treating Each Other To Pizza, So A Quiet Night Turned Into A Unexpected Feast

The most wholesome moments often come from when good intentions overlap serendipitously.

That’s exactly what happened when three roommates, without planning it, each tried to take care of dinner for the others. What they ended up with was a night full of laughter — and way too much pizza.

Read on for a story that’s sure to make you smile.

My partner, roommate, and I all surprised each other with pizzas Yesterday I sent a group chat message asking if anyone was up for pizza that night, and they both replied yes. I decided to surprise them by putting 2 stuffed crust pizzas in the oven just in time for it to be done around when they’d both be home.

But soon their partner showed up with a surprise.

My partner was the first one home and came walking in proudly with… 2 pizzas from a nearby pizza place. We shared a laugh when I pointed out the pizzas in the oven and decided we’d just have extra leftovers.

And then came another surprise!

Then came our roommate, who proudly told us to not worry about cooking or ordering since he set a pizza to be delivered any minute now. We ended up with 5 pizzas within 30 minutes of each other. Wish we had more friends in town that had similar work schedules, but it was just nice to have us all trying to treat each other.

Pizza lovers, unite!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

It’s small things like this that make life worth living!

Sounds like it’s a “pizza everyday” type of week!

Room for one more at this pizza party?

This story makes this reader feel incredibly nostalgic.

The night ended with full bellies, warm hearts and enough leftovers to last all week.

You can never have too much kindness — or too much pizza!

