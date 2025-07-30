Travelers Were Impressed With A Woman’s Unique Luggage At The Airport
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you ever find yourself staring at someone else’s luggage at an airport?
I do once in a while, but I’ve never seen anything like this in any of my travels!
A woman named Mary posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why the luggage she travels with gets a lot of attention.
The text overlay on Mary’s video reads, “People literally took pictures of my luggage at every airport.”
She also wrote, “7 flights in 10 days.”
Mary’s luggage pieces all stick together and can moved around and transported easily.
Pretty cool!
The brand is Tach, by the way, friends…
Check out the video.
@marypoppinspacked
POV: You overpack but your luggage becomes the ✨main character✨. ADHD-approved and Europe-tested. I may earn commission on this link #MaryPoppinsPacked #TachLuggage #OverpackerVibes #ADHDTraveler #WorkTripEssentials #NeurodivergentPacking #TravelTok
Mary posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about how her luggage works.
Take a look!
@marypoppinspacked
Replying to @IBreLiving The #1 reason I bought this luggage set No more dragging 3 bags through the airport Linked in bio (affiliate) #CheckedBaggageQueen #worktripessentials #overpacker #overprepared #ADHDtraveler #MaryPoppinsPacked
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
That’s a smart way to travel!
