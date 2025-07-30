July 30, 2025 at 4:47 am

Travelers Were Impressed With A Woman’s Unique Luggage At The Airport

by Matthew Gilligan

Do you ever find yourself staring at someone else’s luggage at an airport?

I do once in a while, but I’ve never seen anything like this in any of my travels!

A woman named Mary posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why the luggage she travels with gets a lot of attention.

The text overlay on Mary’s video reads, “People literally took pictures of my luggage at every airport.”

She also wrote, “7 flights in 10 days.”

Mary’s luggage pieces all stick together and can moved around and transported easily.

Pretty cool!

The brand is Tach, by the way, friends…

Check out the video.

@marypoppinspacked

POV: You overpack but your luggage becomes the ✨main character✨. ADHD-approved and Europe-tested. I may earn commission on this link #MaryPoppinsPacked #TachLuggage #OverpackerVibes #ADHDTraveler #WorkTripEssentials #NeurodivergentPacking #TravelTok

♬ original sound – MaryPoppinsPacked

Mary posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about how her luggage works.

Take a look!

@marypoppinspacked

Replying to @IBreLiving The #1 reason I bought this luggage set No more dragging 3 bags through the airport Linked in bio (affiliate) #CheckedBaggageQueen #worktripessentials #overpacker #overprepared #ADHDtraveler #MaryPoppinsPacked

♬ Come Check This (Quickie Edit) – FETISH

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual was impressed.

That’s a smart way to travel!

