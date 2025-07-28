Two Sisters Fought Over Whose Need For The Spare Room Was Greatest, But When Their Parents Got Involved It Only Made Matters Worse

Living with siblings means navigating shared spaces and competing schedules.

One household erupted into conflict when one sister needed the room quiet for a therapy call while the other needed to use the monitor for work. The ensuing disagreement created a family conflict that tested the limits of both their patience and their boundaries.

AITA for refusing to let my sister kick me out of the room for a call with her therapist? I (18F) and my sister (23F) share a workroom as well as a bedroom (it’s a weird layout, I know). I was doing something that required the use of a monitor when my sister came to me, telling me to leave the room so she could call her therapist.

I told her that she could use the bedroom, but she said that our mom was in our bedroom preparing things for our upcoming move. When I went inside to check, I saw that my mom was just looking at her phone.

I told my sister that our mom could easily come into the workroom and do the exact same thing, but I needed the monitor to work. My sister called our mom to mediate the conflict, and my mom told me to leave the workroom for my sister’s call.

I told her it makes more sense for her to come to the workroom and my sister to take the call in the bedroom, but my sister claimed that sitting on the bed makes her back/butt hurt. So, our mom offered her fifty dollars to use the bedroom and let me stay in the workroom.

My sister jumped at the opportunity, and I got really mad that our mom would offer money for my sister to do something that seemed like the most reasonable course of action, and we started arguing.

Even our dad had to get involved, and he eventually told my sister to go to the bedroom and let me stay in the workroom. But she was upset enough that I decided to just suck it up.

My sister claimed that since I didn’t have a deadline for what I was doing, and my refusal to move was inconveniencing both her and our mom, I should have just moved without complaint. AITA?

