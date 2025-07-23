Two Women Wore White To Her Wedding, So When They Want To Be Friends With Her She Declines The Invitation

Wearing white to a wedding is actually totally okay! If you’re the bride. But what would you do if not only one, but two women wore white to your wedding?

This is what happened to this woman, and she was livid. Now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for being so upset that she doesn’t want to be friends with them.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

AITAH for not wanting to pursue friendship with 2 women that wore white to my wedding? For history, my husband has 2 close friends that we will name Mike and Andy. Mike and Andy don’t know each other too well, but both of them had recently gotten into serious relationships with women. I’ve known Mike for 15+ years and Andy for 5+, and I wanted to make a real effort to get to know their partners.

While I struggled to find common ground or areas of connection with either partner, I always tried to put my best foot forward, led with curiosity, and did my darndest to be kind, even when they were not. I’m not particularly close to Mike nor Andy so I can’t imagine why their partners would ever feel threatened by me.

I recently got married, and Mike and Andy brought their partners as plus ones. Both of these women, who have only met each other once or twice, show up to my wedding wearing white. And not a white dress with patterns — full on solid white dresses; long, flowing, with lace.

Needless to say, I was livid. I highly doubt the women colluded together to wear white together, but of course, in my fury, the thought crossed my mind. There’s no tea with anyone shaming them or purposefully spilling wine on them, but for sure were they the center of gossip for quite a while.

Both these women were born in the US with the same cultural context as I, so it should come as no surprise to them that wearing white to a wedding is a sign of disrespect. They don’t get the benefit of the doubt from me, especially because this behavior aligns with some of the pettiness they’ve displayed in the past. In the following weeks, I had seen both Mike and Andy. I expressed my hurt at their partners’ behavior.

I know it’s not their job to police their partners, I just wanted to share how I felt and get it off my chest, because I don’t know either woman well enough to confront them in such a way (and I don’t have their phone numbers). It would feel weird to get their numbers just to text them and be like “yo WTH” so I had decided I would let it go and not allow these women in my life any further.

It’s been a few months and my husband asked if we want to do a double date with either of the couples. I said absolutely not, and pointed to the blatant disrespect of wearing white to our wedding. My husband says it could have been an honest mistake but I doubt it was. I’m drawing a line. It may be easier to have a couple of friends but I have other friends I love so much that treat me with kindness and respect. I’d rather spend my time with them. Am I being petty? AITA?

