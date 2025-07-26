Unhinged Customer Consumes Entire Chocolate Bunny In Front Of Cashier, And Then He Tries To Convince The Cashier To Let Him Return It

There are limits to a return policy — or are there?

If you bought something and used it, would you still think it would be possible to return it? Or would you assume that since you used it you were no longer able to return it?

Read how one Redditor deals with the strangest customer interaction, involving a chocolate bunny and an empty box.

See the story below for more details.

“I’m returning this.” “No.” This happened earlier today and I’m still fuming over it. As I said, today is Easter, so all of our Easter stuff is 50% off. This lead to a massive shortage of eggs and baskets, leaving mostly candy and paper goods. A customer (we’ll call him BG for Bunny Guy) comes up with only one boxed chocolate bunny.

An unassuming chocolate bunny purchase, right?

Easy enough, I ring him up, total of $1.99, and he walks away. He doesn’t go very far, sitting at a table we have on display by the registers. No problem, he’s probably just hungry and wants to eat it now.

Well, not so fast — this customer had one more task to do…

I keep an eye on him, watching as he slowly eats the chocolate bunny over the course of 30 minutes. As soon as he finishes eating, he gets up, walks right up to me (skipping the entire line), and drops the empty box on my counter. BG: I’m returning this.

Did he stutter? Negative. You heard the man…

I’m. Returning. This. No arguing allowed. No complaining allowed. I’M. RETURNING. THIS. Me: No. BG: What? Me: No. I’m not returning this. BG: No. You HAVE to return this. Me: NO. I don’t. One, we don’t take returns on food items, period. Two, this has clearly been opened and used. Three, you only have the packaging, not the product. I will not be returning this item. BG: You’re a thief. I want to talk to your manager.

But, the OP did not bow down to this bad bunny behavior.

Oh, I’M the thief? I’m not the one returning an empty box. And he wants to talk to a manger? I’ll do one better. Me: Gladly. (On the radio) Security to the front, please. Security to the front.

And you’ll never guess what happened next.

He didn’t even wait for me to finish making the call. He bolted out the door, leaving his disgusting box behind. Our “security team” was just the manager, who was just as angry as I was when I told him what the customer tried to do. I threw out the box, spent a minute calming down, then went back to work. Happy Easter, everyone!

Does this behavior shock Reddit, or is this just another day in the life of the service industry worker? Let’s read the comments below to get a better idea of the situation.

First up, a Redditor questioned humanity.

Next, a commenter laid out what was actually said.

One user applauded the OP for that “security” call.

And, finally, one reader empathized with the cashier’s awkward customer moment.

That customer’s bad bunny behavior is one for the books.

