Waitress Thinks That The Proposed “No Tax On Tips” Law Isn’t A Good Thing

There’s been a whole lot of hoopla lately about a proposed “no tax on tips” law that some politicians have been talking about publicly.

It sounds like a good idea on the surface, but not all servers are on board with this idea.

A waitress named Kristian took to TikTok to explain why she thinks this proposed law isn’t a good one.

Kristian told viewers, “I don’t think you guys understand that ‘no tax on tips’ is a trap.”

She said that servers have to claim 100% of their tips, but that a lot of servers don’t claim all of their cash tips so they can make extra money.

She told viewers, “Now all of a sudden, the servers are making a tiny bit more money in their tips every week to get a little deduction at the end of the year. And the government’s going to say, ‘oh, see, we knew you were lying, ou make plenty of money on your tips.’”

Kristian said that she thinks the government will eventually say to servers, “You don’t need a dollar an hour, you don’t need four dollars an hour as your base pay.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

It looks like some servers just aren’t buying it…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!