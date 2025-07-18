July 18, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Waitress Thinks That The Proposed “No Tax On Tips” Law Isn’t A Good Thing

woman talking about tip money

There’s been a whole lot of hoopla lately about a proposed “no tax on tips” law that some politicians have been talking about publicly.

It sounds like a good idea on the surface, but not all servers are on board with this idea.

A waitress named Kristian took to TikTok to explain why she thinks this proposed law isn’t a good one.

woman talking about taxes on tips

Kristian told viewers, “I don’t think you guys understand that ‘no tax on tips’ is a trap.”

She said that servers have to claim 100% of their tips, but that a lot of servers don’t claim all of their cash tips so they can make extra money.

woman talking to a camera

She told viewers, “Now all of a sudden, the servers are making a tiny bit more money in their tips every week to get a little deduction at the end of the year. And the government’s going to say, ‘oh, see, we knew you were lying, ou make plenty of money on your tips.’”

Kristian said that she thinks the government will eventually say to servers, “You don’t need a dollar an hour, you don’t need four dollars an hour as your base pay.”

woman talking about tips getting taxed

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

It looks like some servers just aren’t buying it…

