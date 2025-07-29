Sisters Lived Together In Their 30’s And It Was a Disaster, But Now One Sister Wants To Try It Again In Their 50’s

Where to draw the line with family is a sorrowfully common question.

For instance, what if someone is truly in need of help, but you may have to trade that help for your own misery?

In this story, we learn about two sisters. One really needs help financially, but the other sister draws the line at letting her sister move in with her. Is that the wrong move or a smart decision?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my sister move in with me I’m a 59 F. My sister is 57. At this point in my life I have a house and a good job. I’m okay to retire at 65 but not wealthy. I will be on a fixed income so I really can’t afford any setbacks in my financial planning.

Her sister, on the other hand, isn’t doing so good.

My sister is now nearly destitute. She might lose her apartment. She has a hard time keeping jobs and has other struggles. We tried living together in our 30s but it was a disaster mainly because she wouldn’t pay rent or keep a job.

It’s not that she’s shown no support at all…

I feel bad for her and give her money when I can, I’m just afraid that if she moves in she will never leave. I feel like I always need to help her.

But things just don’t seem to be changing.

She has been in therapy for years but not improving. When she drinks she gets very mean as well and I’m at the point in my life where I want my house to be my sanctuary. I keep going back and forth on this decision but I need to think of my future older self and make that my priority at my age. I told her no. Am I the [jerk]?

She has tried to help, but is it wrong to draw the line at letting her sister move in with her?

