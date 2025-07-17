Pregnant Employee Needs To Work From Home, But Her Boss Forces Her To Get A Doctor’s Note That Says She Can’t Work At All

By this point, most of us have experienced some sort of work-from-home woes.

If you weren’t feeling well, and wanted to WFH, what would you do if your boss required you to get a doctor’s note? Would you get the note and WFH, or would you take your doctor’s advice?

In this story, a woman works a little WFH magic when her employer demands a doctor’s note.

Can’t WFH without a doctor’s note? Roger that

My company policy regarding working from home and office days is the following, and not flexible: We have 2 set office days and 3 set WFH days.

In the heat of the pandemic the government obligated everyone to WFH, which we all did without any issues. As of recently it’s no longer obligated, only ‘highly recommended if WFH is possible.’ Here we go on the MC…

My husband and I both woke up sick with a heavy cold. Nothing major. Cough, snotty noses and sore throats.

Husband called in to work and informed his employer. They told him it’s no problem and he can reschedule his appointments to teams meetings or to another day and WFH. I decided to call my employer too, to check the company policy as I have an obligated office day. I don’t want to make any other colleagues sick and my job does not require my attendance at the office.

I can WFH perfectly.

My employer replied that I can only WFH if I provide them with a doctor’s note mentioning that I am indeed sick and WFH is necessary. If I cannot/don’t want to provide such note I must come into the office. Sick or not.

Ok. I call my doctor, explain the situation and ask how to proceed and what they recommend. The doctor didn’t know what to say. My employer is actually asking for a note that mentions I am indeed sick enough to stay home, but not sick enough to stop working? Yeah. That’s not a thing.

So they told me that I am indeed sick, I will receive a sick note and will not be working today or tomorrow either. On top of that, I must get tested for covid because I’m pregnant and we must take no risks.

I sent my employer an email with the sick note attached, mentioning that I will not be working and will get myself tested. My employer asked me if I will resume work after the test. Well, no. Unfortunately I am sick and have a note mentioning I am not seen fit to work and am even quarantined. So I will no longer be able to work, at all, for the time mentioned on my doctor’s note they asked for.

Taking a sick day does not equal working from home.

