Wife Flies Home On Fourth Of July, But Husband Says She Might Need To Uber Herself Home

One husband told his wife she may need to find her own ride home from the airport after a work trip — because he’d be busy hosting family for a holiday gathering.

Now she’s upset, and he’s wondering if he’s really in the wrong for suggesting an Uber.

AITAH for telling my wife, she may need to take an Uber from the airport. My wife is working out of town in California. She is flying back to the Midwest on the Fourth of July when one of my kids is having family over for the Fourth of July. I told her that I wasn’t sure what we would be doing at 3:30 PM and she may need to take an Uber.

She’s upset that I don’t want to go pick her up with a 40 minute drive each way when she could easily take an Uber. A point of context, I take an Uber to and from the airport for work every other week for my travel. It is paid for by my work, but hers is not.

But the cost is not an issue. AITA?

Some people say it’s practical, others think it’s just plain inconsiderate.

When family time and travel collide, even the best intentions can cause fireworks.

When it comes to holiday pick-ups, this couple’s ride-or-die moment turned into a catch-a-ride drama.

