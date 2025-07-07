Wife Got Annoyed When Hubby Would Wake Her Up Before He Left For Work, So She Started Waking Him Up On His Days Off

Have you ever been sound asleep when someone wakes you up to tell you something?

Wake me up to say “I’m off to work” ?? When my ex & I were first married, he worked a 12 hr day, 4-on 3-off job where he had to leave at like 3:30 am. I worked a normal office job and had regular people hours.

His did something really annoying.

On his work days, he’d wake me up before he left to say he was going to work and the obligatory “I love you”. I asked him several times to not do that as I would have trouble going back to sleep.

So she annoyed him back.

He just wouldn’t stop. So I started waking him up on his days off. “Bye honey – off to work!” “Doesn’t my hair look great today?” That stopped him.

Sometimes the only way to get someone to stop doing something annoying is to do the same thing to them so they realize how annoying they are actually being.

