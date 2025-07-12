Woman Agreed To Make Cupcakes For Her Nephew’s Birthday Party, But She Ended Up Bringing Store Bought To The Shindig Instead

If you liked to bake, you might be honored if a family member asked you to make cupcakes for their child’s birthday party, but how would you feel if you later found that they only invited you to the party so that you’d make the cupcakes?

In this story, one woman agrees to bake cupcakes for her nephew’s birthday party, but when she messes up and doesn’t have time to bake them, the truth comes out about how her brother really feels about her.

Let’s read the whole story to see who really messed up her or her brother.

AITA for showing up to my nephew’s birthday party without the cupcakes I said I would bake A couple of weeks ago was my nephew Sam’s 10th birthday. I love Sam so much. I will probably not be lucky enough to have my own son so I am so happy to be able to know him. But I don’t have a great relationship with my older brother.

The main problem is that she’s jealous of her older brother.

He did everything the right way, good grades, good school, good job, good wife. I have always been jealous at how easily being “normal” comes to him. I did not do well in school, got in a lot of trouble, didn’t finish college, I’ve picked bad boyfriends, basically every wrong choice you could make. Suffice to say he and I are not on the same page, and he doesn’t take me seriously.

There is one thing she can do that her older brother really appreciates.

But the one thing he does appreciate is that I can bake. He asked if I could bake cupcakes for the party in a Spiderman theme. Of course!

Then circumstances changed.

Well then I was laid off. I didn’t do anything wrong except be the last person hired. I was devastated and ended up drinking with my roommates instead of baking the cupcakes. It just felt like another in a long line of stupid things.

She still brought cupcakes.

I ended up going to the grocery store and buying cupcakes at 2 different stores which was hard on the bus but it was important. Thank god it’s graduation season. I showed up and told my brother up front what happened and apologized. He said “you’ve got to be freaking kidding me” He was furious.

She knew she messed up, but her brother’s comment didn’t help.

I apologized a bunch of times. I never once made an excuse. It was 100% entirely my fault. He told me that I shouldn’t have even come and the cupcakes were the only reason he’d invited me. I felt awful and left without seeing Sam.

Her mother criticized her as well.

My mom called me when I was on the bus ride home to ask me why I would be such an airhead and show up without the one thing I was invited for. She said she thought she raised me smarter than that but then said “well I guess not” with an ugly little ha at the end. I accept that I am fully 10000% responsible for not having the Spiderman cupcakes. But I think I did my best to try to make up for it by getting any cupcakes I could find. I didn’t show up empty handed, I didn’t put it on them to come up with a solution. Am I wrong and was it the wrong thing to do?

She did mess up. She admitted to messing up.

What really bothers me is her brother’s comment that the cupcakes were the only reason she was invited. Who wants to go to a party where you’re not even welcome? Her brother basically admitted to not wanting her there. He ONLY cared about the cupcakes.

I’d never bake for him again.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she messed up, but so did her brother.

Another person thinks she’s just having a pity party.

The biggest problem is who she really disappointed, her nephew.

The first step is admitting you have a problem.

They don’t deserve her cupcakes.

