Woman Asked Her For Help In A Shoe Store And Got Snippy When She Hesitated, But Backed Off Fast After Finding Out The Person Was Twelve

Looking older than you are is fine, that is, until someone expects you to start working retail.

So, what would you do if a stranger mistook you for a store employee and started asking for help, then got impatient when you didn’t answer quickly enough?

Would you explain the mix-up?

Or would you try to help anyway?

In the following story, a 12-year-old girl finds herself in this very situation, and thankfully, her mother saves her.

Here’s how it all happened.

Lady, I’m 12 When I was 12, I had saved up loads of pocket money for this amazing pair of Dr. Martens – black boots with red roses embroidered up the sides (I still have them). When I finally had enough saved, my mum took me to the shop and let me try them on and buy them. I gave my mum the money and she went up to pay for the boots for me. Now, it’s important to note that I’ve always been tall – I’ve been 6 feet since I was 13 (haven’t grown since lol), so at 12 I was very tall for my age. This led to a random woman coming up to me, saying, “Excuse me, do you sell children’s school shoes here?”

The lady wasn’t prepared for what her mother was about to say.

I just kinda stood there for a moment trying to process what was going on, and she obviously thought I was being rude, going “Hellooo?” and waving her hand in my face. I just said, “Um, I don’t work here, but I saw the school shoes over there,” and pointed to some plain black shoes I saw somewhere. By this time, my mum was coming back to fetch me and leave, and she just stood there laughing (rude 😔) and went to this lady (who was staring at me like I was wearing a reindeer as a hat), “This is my daughter. She’s 12,” while still laughing her butt off.

Wow! It was an honest mistake, but still.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

