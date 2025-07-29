Woman Buys Concert Tickets For Herself And Her Friend, But She Didn’t Tell Her Friend What Time The Concert Starts

Good communication is key when planning events with friends.

AITA for asking my friend to tell me what she booked beforehand? My friend and I plan to go for a concert. She’s the one booking the accommodation, the ticket, everything. But we travel separately. She will take a shinkansen, but I go by bus because it’s cheaper.

Problem is, after booking, she doesn’t tell me anything. And she’s on and off on Instagram, so it’s not like she’s going to reply the moment I text her. And the prices for the bus hike up quick, so I booked a bus by guessing and the timing didn’t match. Like I’d arrive after the entry time.

I booked the bus yesterday and sent her the screenshot, and this morning, I had to cancel and then rebook it. Now, am I the jerk if I ask her to just tell me what she booked? Like just tell me the date, location, and the time it starts. That should be enough, because I am entirely clueless on these concerts.

It’s my first time going to one and she’s the one taking me. She convinced me to go. So, she’s the one who took care of everything. I didn’t know which website she booked. I didn’t. I only know the artist’s name and I’m not even sure my spelling is right. I have no idea about any of that.

She wanted a companion. I was like, okay, fine. Now she’s telling me, “You should have waited until I responded.” “You are responsible for yourself,” and all that stuff. So, tell me, am I wrong here? Because I really don’t know.

All I’m asking her is just tell me what she booked. That’s it. She doesn’t even have to tell me in detail. Just tell me the date, time, location. That’s it. And I can just book everything on my own.

