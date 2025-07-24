Woman Caused A Car Accident When Her Friend Was In The Passenger Seat, But She Advised Her Against Suing The Other Driver As It Could Backfire On Them

Car accidents can be traumatic, but would you sue the person responsible if your injuries were minor?

This woman was driving when she and her friend got in an accident.

Her friend wanted to sue the other driver for an easy payout, but she told her not to because it could backfire on them.

Who has the right idea here?

Check out the full story below to find out.

AITA FOR telling my friend not to get lawyer My friend was my passenger in a car accident I caused. We both have minor bruises and scratches along with being sore. She wants to get a lawyer because she wants to benefit from the accident.

This woman’s friend didn’t want to see a doctor after an accident.

She refused medical attention the day of the accident, and two days later, still no medical attention. I keep asking her to go and get checked out.

But she wanted to see a lawyer.

She came to me and told me she talked to a lawyer, and she told her how much she could get for pain and suffering.

I was explaining to her that she doesn’t need a lawyer because her injuries are minor, and she would be potentially screwing over the person I hit.

And ultimately, she could get me sued by the other person.

Her friend does not understand that it could backfire on them.

I did tell her she has every right to get medical help and should; however, I told her that she should not see this as a way to get a payout.

She keeps saying that it’s all insurance. But she seems to not understand what could happen if she gets a lawyer. AITA?

It seems like her friend is trying to take advantage of the situation.

Minor bruises don’t need major lawsuits.

