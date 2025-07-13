Woman Chose A Wedding Date Without Asking Her Mom First, And Now Her Mom Is Upset About Not Being Involved In The Wedding Planning
Weddings are supposed to bring families together, but sometimes they create a lot of family drama.
If your parents lived six hours away, would you make a point in involving them in every detail of the wedding planning process, or would you simply send them a wedding invitation?
This woman is getting married and wants to share her joy with her mom and stepdad, but her mom was upset that she hasn’t been invovled in planning the wedding.
Read the full story below.
AITA for not consulting my abstentee-ish parents about their work schedule before picking my wedding date?
My mom and stepdad live 6 hours from me.
They moved from the area we lived in on their own accord because they wanted to live in a specific state.
This woman and her mother started losing contact.
We have become less close over the last 5 years due to many factors, but mostly, the distance and my mom’s tendency to be self-absorbed has made me resent her some.
We still talk every week or two, bit’s mostly a one-sided conversation of my mom talking about her life.
When she got engaged, she asked her mom about her availability.
I got engaged in November, and we decided shortly after on a wedding date this August.
I called my mom when we chose the date and asked if they were free on X date because we were getting married that day!
Her mom was upset that she didn’t consult with her and her husband.
Fast forward to today, she tells me she’s so frustrated that I never consulted with her and my stepdad to make sure he would be able to take off work for that day.
He works 5 days on/5 days off and has his schedule for the year.
Taking time off is tricky I guess, but I didn’t know this before today.
Her mom was also unhappy that she wasn’t involved in the wedding planning
This led to a bigger conversation about how upset she is that she’s not involved more in the wedding planning process.
But, they are the ones who moved 6 hours away by choice.
They are not contributing to the wedding financially, too.
Now, she’s wondering if she was really in the wrong.
If they lived closer and we had a closer relationship, they would be consulted more about the wedding.
But to me, it feels like they threw that right when they up and left 6 hours away.
So, AITA?
She did give them notice. It’s not her fault he didn’t ask for the day off months ago.
Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another honest opinion.
This person describes the mom as being self-absorbed.
Ignore them, says this person.
Finally, short and sweet.
Caring means making an effort and showing up.
