Woman Got Fed Up With A Trash-Talking Coworker, So She And Her Teammates Got Creative With Payback And Finally Put Him In His Place
Sometimes, workplace competitions can get seriously messy.
This woman has a male coworker who constantly trash-talks his opposing team.
After 3 days of being teased and berated, she and her coworkers decided that enough was enough.
So they pulled a harmless prank to put him in his place.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Trash-talk our team? Get your cubicle wallpapered with our team’s logo.
A coworker I worked with years ago was a notorious trash-talker.
He had moved from out of state, and about 75% of our workforce had gone to the local college.
His team was scheduled to play ours this Saturday.
His college friends were flying in and they were going to go to the game and make a weekend of it.
This woman’s team got teased and berated for 3 straight days by the other team.
Now, a little ribbing between football fans is fun, even expected.
Especially when their two teams are going to play each other.
This was not that.
It was 3 solid days of berating our team and hardcore teasing.
As well as interrupting meetings and other things to get jabs in.
They came up with a petty plan to get back at the other team.
By Friday, we’d had enough, so we hatched a plan.
When he left for lunch, we printed up our team’s logo and alternate logo (paw prints).
And decorated his cubicle.
Nothing was damaged, but he got logos stuck everywhere.
Underneath his keyboard, over his mouse infrared reader, on his calendar (months out).
We scattered very small logos in his files, in his desk drawer with his office supplies, etc.
Her coworker lost it and snapped.
One thing to know about this particular coworker:
He was a classic example of the “loves to dish it out but can’t take it” personality.
Instead of taking his well-deserved ribbing, he lost it.
He got upset, tried to find out who redecorated his office, and fumed the rest of the day.
He went to HR to report the incident.
He even tried going to HR to file a complaint.
Where had our HR director graduated from?
You got it.
Our local college, who he’d been trashing all week.
He was told to put a sock in it.
Her coworker’s team lost, and he never trash-talked again.
The icing on the cake?
At the game, his team was down 34–3 at halftime.
He and his friends ditched and went drinking.
He hasn’t trash-talked anything or anyone since.
