Woman Makes A Birthday Cake For Her Friend, But When The Friend Smells The Cake, She Rudely Pushes It Away

Imagine a friend offering to make a cake for your birthday party. If you know your friend is good at baking, you’d probably be pretty happy, but what would you do if your friend made you a cake you couldn’t eat?

In today’s story, one woman shares that she has an aversion to chocolate. While I can’t imagine hating chocolate, she can’t even stand the smell of it. It makes her physically sick.

I bet you can guess what kind of cake her friend made.

Read on to see how this story plays out.

AITA for pushing away my homemade birthday cake? I (31F) had my birthday party this past weekend. It was a small group of close friends including “Julie” (29F). Julie loves baking and so as my present, she baked my birthday cake. The problem is, it was a black forest cake. I have a mild allergy to cocoa powder where even the smell makes me sick and if I ingest any, I will vomit. (I say mild since I’ve never gone to the doctor for a proper diagnosis, yay American Healthcare system!)

She couldn’t tolerate the smell of the cake.

Here’s where I might be the AH. When she put the cake in front of me, the smell of chocolate hit me. I pushed it away and asked “What the heck is this?” while covering my nose from the smell. It’s not a secret in my friend group that I don’t do chocolate. Whenever we go out for dinner (probably once or twice a month), I always double check for chocolate in a dessert.

What was Julie thinking?

Julie claimed to have forgotten about my issues with chocolate, but I find it hard to believe. As do a few of my friends that I talked to after the party. Julie ended up leaving in tears shortly after the cake came out and I sent the cake home with another friend. Neither one of us has reached out to the other since. Some of my friends are saying I was the AH for my reaction, but I think it’s incredibly rude to bring a cake to someone’s birthday party that they can’t eat. So AITA?

If Julie really did forget, it was an honest mistake. Otherwise, Julie was being intentionally cruel.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

