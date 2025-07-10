Woman Moved Her Aunt’s Fragile Plates To Another Cabinet To Keep Them Safe, But Her Aunt Demanded That She Return Them To Their Original Place

Some people are so full of themselves, they refuse to listen.

If you were in a family member’s home and thought it looked like it would be easy for something fragile to fall and break, would you move the item to safety or talk to the family member about your concerns?

This woman noticed that her aunt’s valuable ceramic plates were being stored in an unstable cabinet.

She decided to move the plates, but it didn’t end well when her aunt found out.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

Put them back where you found them. Okay. My aunt is super into these ceramic plates. She has a few sets and treats them like they’re super fragile. She even calls them her babies. She’s always warning everyone to stay away from them.

This woman noticed that the cabinet where the ceramic plates are kept isn’t sturdy anymore.

So, here’s the thing. She has these cabinets that are not exactly strong anymore, and in it are her precious plates. They literally look like like they’re about to fall.

She decided to transfer the plates to another cabinet, but her aunt got upset.

I noticed it and thought I was helping her when I shifted the plates and put them in the other cabinets that looked stronger. But when she found out, she got really upset, She said, “I warned you to stop messing with my plates. I like them where they are.”

Her aunt told her to put them back where they were… and so, she did.

I pointed out why I transferred the plates. She said she didn’t care, and that I should take them back. So, I put them right back where I found them. Then, days later, the cabinet fell and so did all her precious (babies) plates. Well guess who was not wrong?

She got what she asked for!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares a lesson from tech.

Here’s a genuine question from this person.

You should have asked permission first, says this person.

Finally, here’s the perspective from someone who’s married to an aunt like her.

Sometimes, the best “I told you so” is the sound of shattering ceramic plates.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.