Woman Offers To Give Her Friend Some Food Since She’s Struggling Financially, But When She Found Out Her Friend Got An Expensive Tattoo She Decided Not To Help

When you don’t have a lot of money, you have to prioritize, and paying for things like food and shelter should take top priority.

If you had a friend who was struggling financially, would you help them out by bringing them some food? Would you change your mind if you found out your friend spent quite a bit of money on something that should not have been treated as a top priority?

In today’s story, one woman was going to help her friend out by bringing her food, but she changed her mind when she found out her supposedly poor friend was able to afford to get a new tattoo.

Who was in the wrong here? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not helping my broke friend because she got a tattoo? One of my friends has been complaining about money a lot recently. It’s gotten to the point where two days ago she said that she was so broke she wasn’t able to afford to eat and was skipping whole days worth of eating because she just had no food. I felt sympathy because I’ve struggled a lot with finances, I still do a little bit but not as badly as I used to. Since I’m doing okay enough to right now, I offered to help her out with food.

She sounds like an expert at budgeting and meal prep!

I do a budgeting plan with my meals/meal prep where I use these compartment containers and I’ll make 10 portions of 3 different meals every two weeks. I rotate the menu based on what’s on sale. Then I put them into my deep freezer. I have adhd and this works really well for me.

She was going to give some of the meals to her friend.

I have a bit of extra meal stock at the moment because I don’t always eat all the prepared trays before I make the next batch since i always do it every two weeks. I have around 25 extra meals in my freezer right now. Since I have extra, I was originally just gonna not meal prep at the start of next week, but instead I decided to offer to drop my friend off some of my surplus so she has something to eat. I was gonna drop it off today after work, but right when I was getting off work I was watching Snapchat stories and saw she posted one.

Her friend just blew a lot of money.

She went and got a tattoo today as part of a Friday the 13th flash thing. I’m familiar with the artist who did the tatt because I recognized their flash from their instagram. I was considering going in for one but didn’t do it cause I don’t really have the extra money rn. They’re all pre priced prices and that one is $180

Tattoos should not be more important than eating.

Idk why but it kinda pmo because she literally just told me about how she was so broke she couldn’t afford to eat, but yet was able to pay for a tattoo. When I was struggling financially I def didn’t get tattoos. I messaged her about it and asked about how she was able to afford a tattoo. And she basically just said “I’m always able to scrounge up cash for new tattoos”

Her friend is mad at her.

I then told her that I’m not bringing her those meals because if she has enough for a new tattoo, she must not be that desperate. She freaked out on me and called me a jerk and said I was being classist and that poor people are allowed to have nice things. Which I do agree with, but I feel like it doesn’t apply to this situation. But now I feel like a jerk and my friend is mad at me. Aita?

Her friend doesn’t have her priorities straight, and enabling her by bringing her food definitely wouldn’t help.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She probably isn’t as broke as she claims.

Tattoos are too expensive for someone who is truly broke.

This isn’t how friends treat friends.

She was trying to take advantage of her friend’s kindness.

Her friend needs to get her priorities straight.

