Aunt Refused To Watch Her 5-Year-Old Nephew, But Her Parents Think She Should Change Her Mind

Kids have a way of getting their way, but that doesn’t always mean they should get their way.

If your nephew wanted you to babysit him but you had Zoom meetings at the time, would you agree to babysit him anyway, or would you refuse?

This woman was asked by her 5-year-old nephew if she could watch him, but she said no, because she has online meetings.

Her parents don’t seem to think that’s a good enough excuse.

Should she have just said yes? Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to watch my nephew? I (26F) recently moved back in with my parents for a couple of months. It was along story, but not the point. We currently have my nephew (5M), and we have had him since Friday night.

This woman’s nephew wanted her to babysit him.

He came in this morning asking me if I could watch him tomorrow because he doesn’t want to leave his grandparents’ house. I’m an educator, and so my parents think I have the summer fully off. Spoiler: I don’t!

She said no.

I explained to him that I have meetings tomorrow, so I won’t be home to watch him. He took it, but later came back. He said that our neighbor could watch him during my meetings, and I could take him back afterward.

She chose to be childless for a reason.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my nephew; however, I simply do not have the capacity or the time to watch him. I have my meetings tomorrow and housework I need to get done. I know that last one isn’t really an excuse, but I have chosen not to have children for a reason.

Her parents guilt-tripped her to do it.

My parents want him to stay here. They seem to think that I can watch him all day because my meetings are on Zoom. They have been guilt tripping me all day because I told them no.

Her sister is taking her side.

I talked with my sister. She doesn’t like it when he spends a long amount of time away from home, and she wants him to start spending more time at home with her. She’s the only person that seems to be on my side at the moment. So tell me, AITA?

Why is the nephew there so often if his own mother wants him to be home more often?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person agrees with her.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A valid question from this person.

No is a complete sentence, says this person.

And lastly, another person taking her side.

“No” is a complete sentence.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.