Woman Told Her Chronically Late Parents That Her Daughter’s Party Started An Hour Earlier Than It Did, But They Still Managed To Miss The Entire Celebration

Some people are just chronically late, no matter how many reminders they’re given.

But when one woman’s parents managed to miss her daughter’s 14th birthday, she decided she was done tolerating their lack of consideration for anyone else’s time.

AITA for starting my daughters b-day party when my parents had not arrived? My parents are late for EVERYTHING! For the past few years, if an event has been planned, me and my siblings tell them that it starts an hour before it actually does.

Well, my daughter’s 14th birthday just happened and we sent out the invitations 2 months ago. I said that the party would START at 2 PM. The invite I sent to my parents said it would START at 1 PM. A week before the party, I called them to remind them, and they said they would be there at 1. I even called them the night before the party and reminded them that we would start at the given time. They said they would be there.

The day of the party comes and people are showing up. At 1:15 they had not shown up, so I called them. They said they were on their way. They live less than 10 miles away, so it should not take them that long to get there, but apparently it does.

Come 2 PM, we started serving food and we enjoyed ourselves.

3 PM they finally show up and asked why we didn’t wait for them. I told them that we figured they were not coming since we told them to be there at 1 and they still had not showed up at 2. They said that usually when an invitation says it starts at a certain time, that it means that is what time people should start arriving and not when the actual event starts. So AITA here?

Two hours late is just inexcusable.

There’s nothing worse than main character syndrome.

It’s time to start letting these grandparents face the consequences of their actions.

It’s time to really sit down and align their expectations.

An RSVP time is meant to be honored, not negotiated.

