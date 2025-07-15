Woman Wanted To Take Out A Student Loan To Pay For Grad School, But Her Father Said He Didn’t Want Her To Drown In Debt

Parents often sacrifice a lot to support their children’s futures.

AITA for going to grad school and paying for it? I (21F) am about to be a senior at an engineering university. I am very lucky and grateful that my dad makes enough money to put me through my undergraduate years. My school has a program where you can get your Bachelor’s and Master’s in only 5 years, instead of 6. The Bachelor’s for the four years, and Master’s for the fifth year.

The field of engineering I want to go into usually requires a Master’s for many jobs. I have brought this idea up to my dad, and obviously, his first question was about how I was going to pay for it. I responded that I was going to take out student loans, and he was quite upset.

He told me he had worked hard to keep me out of debt. Which I told him I was very grateful for. He got mad and left even after I told him I appreciated his financial support. He has shut out the idea of me going to grad school.

I understand I am an adult and have free will, but I feel guilty because he has paid for a lot of my school. So, am I the jerk for wanting to go to grad school and pay for it?

Let’s check out the reactions of others to this story on Reddit.

