Woman Wants Medical Advice, But The Cashiers At A Drugstore Insist They Can’t Help Her

Hair care is a serious business.

But in this story, a woman who needs medical advice is turning to the wrong source.

Let’s see if this gets hairy.

We’re Cashiers. Not Doctors. I’m a Shift Supervisor for a retail drug store chain. I notice the line is long so I jump on the next register to help my cashier. We’re gradually moving customers along until an old woman(OL) about 80ish comes up. She brings up 2 boxes of Rogaine (for those of you who don’t know, it’s a topical supplement that is supposed to help your hair grow back), the men’s and the women’s, and hands them to my cashier.

OK, don’t wanna be ageist, but I bet this lady is gonna ask an OL question.

She asks my cashier what’s the difference between the men’s and the women’s. My cashier says she doesn’t know but it does say on the men’s box, do not use if you are a woman. OL asks, “So why can’t I use the men’s?”

Yep there it is. How to answer such a query?

Cashier tries to explain that this is something she is going to have to Google. OL keeps asking several times why can’t she use the men’s. Cashier uses different versions of the same answers varying from Google it, to ask your doctor, to we’re not qualified to answer that.

Fair responses. Will OL take the hint?

By this time, my store manager has jumped to help move the line. Cashier shoots me this, “Help me!” look and I give my manager this, “I’m going in for the kill” look. I’m at this point in my life where I am no longer going to tolerate stupidity.

Good to have this kinda person around. How’s OP gonna handle OL?

It’s no secret that if provoked, I can be quite insufferable to stupid people. I’m usually the one colleagues call to clear out people like this. In a somewhat loud but firm voice I tell OL, “She’s a cashier, not a doctor. She doesn’t know nor is she qualified to answer. You need to either talk to a dermatologist or your doctor to know the difference. You are holding up the line. Either make a choice or leave.”

Ouch. Harsh but effective?

OL buys her non-Rogaine items and leaves. Once the line is cleared Cashier thanks me for getting rid of OL. As a curiosity check, we take a closer look at the 2 boxes of Rogaine, men’s is 5%, women’s is 2%, we still don’t know why women can’t use the higher percentage.

Yep. Well some questions will remain unanswered, I guess.

Unless the comments have some light to shed on this hair problem?

This person says, um, pharmacy?

Someone else is like, but if you sell things shouldn’t you know EVERYTHING about them?

Another person DID try to play doctor once.

Someone else has an answer! Thank you, internet.

And this poster plays devil’s advocate for OL.

Some people need the bald-faced truth.

And they still don’t want to accept it.

