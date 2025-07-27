Woman Was Fed Up With Her Roommate’s Passive-Aggressive Notes, So She Made Sure To Respond To Each One Of Them

Some people are afraid of confrontations, so they find other ways to express themselves.

Had enough of my roommates tantrums My roommate is obsessed with being the most responsible person in the apartment. She leaves notes about daily work, bills, and fridge space, and somehow still manages to act like a victim. Classic “I do everything around here” energy even though she does the bare minimum and expects applause.

She once taped a reminder above the sink that said, “Some of us weren’t raised in a village.” This was because I left one plate for ten minutes. I asked her to stop leaving notes and just talk to me like a normal person. She said she “doesn’t like confrontation” and kept doing it.

So, I started playing her game, but better. Whenever she left a note, l’d follow it up with one of my own. She taped one saying, “Whose dirty Tupperware is this?” So, l wrote, “Not mine. Yours has your sad oats in it,” and left it right next to hers.

She posted, “Please respect shared spaces” on the bathroom door. So, I put, “Clean up your fake lashes and existential dread then” under it. Eventually, she stopped leaving notes completely and started texting passive-aggressively instead. l ignore those.

The kitchen has never been cleaner. She now washes her dishes like she’s being watched by God himself. I know I was being petty, but I was also being precise. I am not her mother and this is not a kindergarten classroom. Did I do right?

If you’re going to leave notes everywhere, you might as well accept honest responses to them.

